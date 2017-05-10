Coligny police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said inquests were opened and the matters were currently with the director of public prosecutions.

The Sowetan reported on Wednesday that evidence of earlier deaths had emerged after the Coligny community went on a rampage protesting over the death of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu.

Mosweu is alleged to have been murdered by farm employees over allegedly stealing sunflowers on a Rietvlei farm.

Speaking to the families‚ the newspaper‚ reported that two decomposed bodies were reported to have been found on Rietvlei farms between 2013 and 2016.

Mokgwabone told TimesLIVE that the body of Kopano Leteane 18‚ a psychiatric patient‚ was one of the bodies discovered in a bush in the same area that Mosweu was found.

The Rietvlei farm owner reported Leteane's body to the police in March last year and according to the Sowetan the body was badly decomposed.

The body of Thapelo Diphae 24‚ was found decomposed and floating in the dam on a Rietvlei farm property in November 2013.

According to the Sowetan report the family claimed the corpse had turned green and had been missing an eye. Mokgwabone said a third body‚ that of Baatjie Dire‚ 32‚ was found last year‚ on the Coligny-Rietvlei road. The deceased had allegedly been hit by a vehicle and a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

Community members in Coligny held a mass meeting to elect representatives that would be meeting North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Friday.

Community representative Nelson Moloko said the community intends on asking Mahumapelo for a top prosecutor to handle the murder case.

“We will be speaking to the Premier about issues in Coligny and more importantly that the bail granted be reviewed‚” said Moloko.

He added that the community has also requested the Coligny police station commander for the status on the cases of the three men who had been found dead on the farm.

The total number of crimes committed in Coligny last year were 560 with only six murders reported.

Burglary at residential properties accounted for the highest number of crimes‚ with 75 incidents reported‚ while drug-related crimes followed closely with 74 incidents reported.

The small town's crime statistics also reflected that no culpable homicide cases were reported in the town in 2016.

Stock theft increased by six incidents from 2015 to 2016 with a total of 38 reported to the police.

