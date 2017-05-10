Seven-year-old Durban boy in serious condition after family pit bull attack
A seven-year-old Durban boy has been hospitalised after their family dog‚ a pit bull turned on him.
Netcare 911's Chris Botha said an advanced life support paramedic and his team responded to a dog bite case in the Yellowwood park area of Durban on Wednesday afternoon.
"Reports from the scene indicate that the seven-year-old-boy was bitten by his family pit bull dog at their home. Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the child on the sidewalk with a serious wound to the right upper leg. With the patient’s condition being serious‚ he was stabilised and then transported to a Durban hospital under the constant care of the Advanced Life Support Paramedic."
- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
