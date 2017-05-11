Wisani‚ the former Johannesburg ANC Youth League leader‚ beat his girlfriend Nosipho Mandleleni to death with a sjambok in 2015.

Clad in purple T-shirts that were distributed before the court resumed‚ members of the public immediately left room 4F in the Johannesburg High Court after the sentencing. Some could be heard saying‚ “Twenty years is nothing. It’s too light”.

Nosipho’s mother‚ Noxolo‚ could also not believe that the man who killed her daughter would only serve a fraction of the sentence she felt he deserves.

“Twenty years is not enough. I would have been happy if he had been given a life sentence.

“But any sentence will not bring my daughter back‚” she said.

Noxolo did not immediately leave the courtroom. She leaned against the wall facing the judge’s seat as if she was waiting to see him come back to pronounce a different sentence.

“I thought this person [Wisani] would stay longer in jail so he can find himself‚” she said.

Maurice Smithers of the Yeoville Bellevue No to Gender-Based Violence Coalition shared Noxolo’s sentiments.

“We are disappointed at the sentence because he didn't show any remorse‚” Smithers said.

“The only time he ever showed emotion was when he was angry. He never showed remorse for the fact that his girlfriend died.

“My worry is‚ is he going to learn from this or is he going to come out more angry towards women?”

Smithers said he hoped the case will have some impact on the rest of society.

“I do think it's important to note the courts are not going to resolve gender-based violence. The courts can play a small part by giving appropriate sentences."

He said gender-based violence will be solved by society engaging with the issue and changing attitudes.

“Women are complicit in patriarchy in that they don't challenge it.

“It's a traumatic issue. It's something our society has to deal with‚” Smithers said.

The judge found that Wisani had not showed any remorse and was arrogant throughout the trial.

“His behaviour shows disdain towards women. It has no place in our constitutional dispensation‚” Ismail said.

“The manner in which the deceased was beaten indicates that he [Wisani] was propelled by anger.

“The deceased's death was not instantaneous. It was a painful and agonising‚ slow death‚” said Ismail.

He‚ however‚ said he did not believe Wisani should be sentenced to life imprisonment as there were compelling and substantial circumstances that warranted him to impose a lesser sentence.

These were that Wisani was a first-time offender‚ is intelligent and is capable of being rehabilitated.