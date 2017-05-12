Free State girl fights for her life after lightning strike
At 8am on Friday‚ when Netcare 911 paramedics were driving on the Thisawnga Bypass in Thabong near Welkom‚ they saw people waving them down. Three teenagers had been hit by lightning.
Paramedics examined the three‚ aged about 14‚ and found that two had minor injuries‚ but the girl was in a critical condition.
Paramedics worked fervently to stabilise her. The advanced life-support paramedic had to intervene with specialised treatment. The girl‚ under his constant care‚ and the other two were taken to a Welkom hospital.
