IN MEMES: Twitter pokes fun as #BrianMolefe heads back to Eskom

Molefe will reportedly be as Eskom's chief executive of Eskom on Monday – just months after stepping down in the aftermath of a furore over his links to the Gupta family.

His return was sparked by a dispute over a reported R30 million pension payment that he was awarded after he announced in November that he was stepping down “in the interest of good corporate governance.”

The Sunday Times revealed that he was awarded the hefty “golden handshake” despite only being at the power utility for only 18 months.

As you would expect, the memes soon began to surface as South Africa made its feelings about Molefe's return painfully clear:

Celebrations tonight at #SaxonwoldShebeen as their Platinum Loyalty Card customer #BrianMolefe returns from a holiday in Parliament. #ESKOM pic.twitter.com/uapUXxZe3Q — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 12, 2017

Ivan Glassenberg upon hearing #Molefe was reappointed at Eskom pic.twitter.com/E9QSWMOM5b — Mabunang (@ComradeSwirri) May 12, 2017

Brian Molefe is making a U-turn to his old job at #Eskom. Govt please play us we r ur toys, your Yo-yo. Thixo wase George Goch #BrianMolefe pic.twitter.com/q5IFoJfFXl — Jones Mzizi (@jonesmzizi) May 12, 2017

#Eskom I'm bracing myself for loadshedding... With Brian Molefe back I think it's inevitable! What a winter pic.twitter.com/IqRGGhXU3E — Janay (@MsNay_Waters) May 12, 2017

When you hear Brian Molefe is going back to #Eskom & nobody ain't saying anything about you.#BrianMolefe pic.twitter.com/ub7CJf8ASG — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) May 12, 2017

My fear is that one day Jacob Zuma will step down and come back like #BrianMolefe... pic.twitter.com/7NDLSj7Odo — Babalo (@BabaloZAR) May 12, 2017