IN MEMES: Twitter pokes fun as #BrianMolefe heads back to Eskom
The announcement that Brian Molefe was set to return to Eskom left many South Africa's shocked but not surprised.
Molefe will reportedly be as Eskom's chief executive of Eskom on Monday – just months after stepping down in the aftermath of a furore over his links to the Gupta family.
His return was sparked by a dispute over a reported R30 million pension payment that he was awarded after he announced in November that he was stepping down “in the interest of good corporate governance.”
The Sunday Times revealed that he was awarded the hefty “golden handshake” despite only being at the power utility for only 18 months.
As you would expect, the memes soon began to surface as South Africa made its feelings about Molefe's return painfully clear:
Celebrations tonight at #SaxonwoldShebeen as their Platinum Loyalty Card customer #BrianMolefe returns from a holiday in Parliament. #ESKOM pic.twitter.com/uapUXxZe3Q— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 12, 2017
What happened, did #BrianMolefe weep crocodile tears again? #Eskom pic.twitter.com/V6xYIsYMjy— Jones Mzizi (@jonesmzizi) May 12, 2017
Ivan Glassenberg upon hearing #Molefe was reappointed at Eskom pic.twitter.com/E9QSWMOM5b— Mabunang (@ComradeSwirri) May 12, 2017
#Sanxonworldshebeen regulars after hearing the reappointment of #BrianMolefe #EskomMolefeReturns pic.twitter.com/Oc1fwquw6R— IG: st_ndax (@ndawonde_xolani) May 12, 2017
#BrianMolefe Walking in like #Eskom pic.twitter.com/7ELnhSbyzd— Ayanda kolisi (@Ms_Ayas) May 12, 2017
#Molefe and #Eskom are married pic.twitter.com/SK3MLJRQVN— #AlooterContinua (@shandu009) May 12, 2017
Brian Molefe is making a U-turn to his old job at #Eskom. Govt please play us we r ur toys, your Yo-yo. Thixo wase George Goch #BrianMolefe pic.twitter.com/q5IFoJfFXl— Jones Mzizi (@jonesmzizi) May 12, 2017
#Eskom I'm bracing myself for loadshedding... With Brian Molefe back I think it's inevitable! What a winter pic.twitter.com/IqRGGhXU3E— Janay (@MsNay_Waters) May 12, 2017
When you hear Brian Molefe is going back to #Eskom & nobody ain't saying anything about you.#BrianMolefe pic.twitter.com/ub7CJf8ASG— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) May 12, 2017
My fear is that one day Jacob Zuma will step down and come back like #BrianMolefe... pic.twitter.com/7NDLSj7Odo— Babalo (@BabaloZAR) May 12, 2017
#Eskom I don't wen will accept tht we are a banana republic pic.twitter.com/oyn1aQdREJ— Solwazi (@solwazipohlo) May 12, 2017
#BrianMolefe Was just playing a joke on us #eskom #rushcomic pic.twitter.com/3XHZDeA64d— Papa Africa (@Scribbly_G) May 12, 2017
South Africa has no chill #ESKOM #BrianMolefe #StateOfCapture report pic.twitter.com/Vl5q52lrXP— Black Butterfly (@greateraspect) April 25, 2017
