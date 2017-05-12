 IN MEMES: Twitter pokes fun as #BrianMolefe heads back to Eskom - Times LIVE
IN MEMES: Twitter pokes fun as #BrianMolefe heads back to Eskom

TimesLIVE | 2017-05-12 10:37:44.0
Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. File photo
Image by: Alon Skuy

The announcement that Brian Molefe was set to return to Eskom left many South Africa's shocked but not surprised.

Molefe will reportedly be as Eskom's chief executive of Eskom on Monday – just months after stepping down in the aftermath of a furore over his links to the Gupta family.

His return was sparked by a dispute over a reported R30 million pension payment that he was awarded after he announced in November that he was stepping down “in the interest of good corporate governance.”

The Sunday Times revealed that he was awarded the hefty “golden handshake” despite only being at the power utility for only 18 months.

As you would expect, the memes soon began to surface as South Africa made its feelings about Molefe's return painfully clear:

 

