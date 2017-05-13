“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene‚ they found the three vehicles in the right-hand lane of the road. Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found a light motor vehicle lying trapped beneath the overturned truck and container.

The body of a man was found lying trapped in the wreckage of the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately‚ the man had already succumbed to his multiple fatal injuries. Nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

Five other people were found inside a second vehicle‚ situated at the rear of the truck.

|Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the five patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment‚” Meiring said‚ adding that traffic in the area was still heavily affected.