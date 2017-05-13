 Ramaphosa takes bull by the horns - Times LIVE
   
Sat May 13 17:23:48 SAST 2017

Ramaphosa takes bull by the horns

TMG Digital | 2017-05-13 16:18:13.0
South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa greets security personnel at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image by: ROGAN WARD / REUTERS

While calls are being made from supporters for him to be more assertive in his quest for the ANC leadership crown‚ it appears Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has literally taken the bull by the horns in his personal life.

According to a report in the Farmer’s Weekly‚ an Ankole bull belonging to Ramaphosa sold for R640‚000 this week at the Ntaba Nyoni auction near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. The auction‚ of Ankole and Ankole crossbreeds‚ was the first of its kind in South Africa‚ the report said.

It said Ramaphosa’s Lot 35‚ NANK10-115‚ with a right horn length of over 110cm and a left horn length of more than 114cm‚ was the highest-priced bull at the auction.

X