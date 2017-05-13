Ramaphosa takes bull by the horns
While calls are being made from supporters for him to be more assertive in his quest for the ANC leadership crown‚ it appears Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has literally taken the bull by the horns in his personal life.
According to a report in the Farmer’s Weekly‚ an Ankole bull belonging to Ramaphosa sold for R640‚000 this week at the Ntaba Nyoni auction near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. The auction‚ of Ankole and Ankole crossbreeds‚ was the first of its kind in South Africa‚ the report said.
It said Ramaphosa’s Lot 35‚ NANK10-115‚ with a right horn length of over 110cm and a left horn length of more than 114cm‚ was the highest-priced bull at the auction.
