Sat May 13 11:16:27 SAST 2017

Stranded divers swim 7km to safety

Jeff Wicks | 2017-05-13 10:38:07.0
Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute in action. File Photo.
Image by: Flickr/NSRI

Three stricken divers - missing from an Aliwal Shoal dive charter - swam over 7 kilometres in pounding seas to shore on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

The divers‚ two of whom are understood to be French nationals‚ were reported missing at 4pm.

The trio had gone missing before noon after the skipper of their charter boat lost sight of them in rough seas and heavy rain.

Police Search and Rescue divers and NSRI volunteers had responded and initiated a coordinated search effort.

It later emerged that the three had made a desperate swim for the shore‚ the current pushing them leagues from the initial dive site.

The divers were picked up on the beach near Umgababa.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

