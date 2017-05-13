Van Reenen’s Pass closed to traffic after two trucks collide
Van Reenen’s Pass in Kwazulu-Natal was closed to traffic on Saturday morning after two trucks collided head on‚ leaving one person dead and another critically injured‚ Netcare911 said.
The trucks apparently burst into flames on impact. One man had died after sustaining serious burns in the collision.
“The fire department is battling the blaze and will determine if anyone else was in the trucks after the fire is extinguished.
The road is totally closed to traffic. We ask people to be patient‚ until officials have time to open this road‚” said Netcare911 spokesman Chris Botha.
