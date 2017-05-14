Police said that an unknown number of suspects had driven into the Nicolway shopping centre in Bryanston in two vehicles at about 6.25am on Saturday morning.

“An alert security officer spotted the two vehicles driving around suspiciously and pressed the panic button‚ informing their control room. The response vehicle that was close in proximity‚ responded swiftly.

“The suspects‚ upon realising that they were spotted‚ attempted to flee‚ leaving one vehicle behind‚ jumping into a Ford transporter. The reaction vehicle tried to block the vehicle and the suspects started shooting at the security guards upon which the security guards retaliated causing the suspects to drive into the traffic spike barrier that was subsequently activated at the boom gate‚” police said.

The suspects managed to flee from the security guards‚ driving their vehicle with damaged tyres‚ until they reached the main road where they abandoned the vehicle and hijacked another vehicle‚ a Toyota Quantum‚ and fled the scene‚ police added.

“The two vehicles‚ a black Citroen and a Ford transporter were recovered and reportedly hijacked‚ The Ford transporter‚ linked to a Middelburg case and a Citroen linked to a Silverton case.

“Jamming devices were also recovered. Police investigations continue‚” police said.