KZN police said a white VW Polo with false registration plates‚ fitting the description of the vehicle used by the suspects‚ was spotted along the N3 southbound driving towards Durban.

“The said vehicle then took the Umlaas off-ramp towards Umbumbulu road. When the suspects realised that they were being pursued by police‚ they opened fire at police and police officers retaliated.

“The vehicle used by the suspects lost control and crashed. The suspects fled the scene while still shooting at police. One suspect was shot and killed whilst the second was wounded during the shootout. The wounded suspect remains in hospital under police guard.

Three suspects managed to evade arrest and are still at large. Items suspected to be taken from the mall were recovered in the vehicle that was used by the suspects. The arrested suspect will be charged with burglary and attempted murder‚” police said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner‚ Major-General Bheki Langa warned criminals that police would defend themselves if their lives were in danger when they were being shot at by criminals.

‘'Our aim is to apprehend offenders and present them to court to answer for the crimes that they are accused of. Those who are still at large will be traced and brought before court‚’' he said.