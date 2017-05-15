Lawyer withdraws in the Franziska Blöchliger case
The highly anticipated murder trial of Franziska Blöchliger came to a surprise halt on Monday afternoon.
Advocate Ken Klopper‚ counsel for the murder accused Howard Oliver‚ withdrew from the case.
He made the surprise announcement in the High Court in Cape Town where the trial started last week.
Klopper told Judge Kate Savage: "My new instruction is of such a nature that I have to ethically withdraw."
State prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst requested that the ''record of evidence be transcribed and handed over for legal aid''.
Blöchliger went jogging in Tokai forest in March 7‚ 2016. She had arranged to meet her mother after her run but when she did not arrive the family started to worry. A search ensued and the 16-year-old's body was found.
Initial reports are that she had been strangled‚ suffocated‚ sand was found in her throat and she had been raped. Her iPhone‚ watch‚ headset and diamond ring were missing.
The case will resume on Wednesday.
