The suspect was arrested on Sunday‚ just hours after the body of the young girl‚ known as Nombuyiselo‚ was discovered in an open veld.

“It was on Sunday‚ 14 May 2017‚ that the girl’s burnt body was discovered in the bushes. Following an intensive investigation‚ the suspect was arrested yesterday in the evening‚” said Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday‚ Mokgwabone said.

Nombuyiselo Nombeu’s body was found on Mothers’ Day. She had been missing since Friday.

“Her grandmother had sent her to one of the neighbours. She did not come back home and a missing person case was eventually reported to the police on Saturday‚” said Mokgwabone.

Her uncle‚ Kono Nombeu had taken to Facebook‚ pleading for assistance in finding her.

“She was last seen yesterday at 17.00 when she was sent to the shops. She never returned home. Help us find her. She is my niece‚” he wrote on Facebook.

But the next day‚ he delivered the terrible news.

“Thank you guys for sharing‚ She has been the found burned to death. I’m so hurt and broken right now. Mmta ka bhuti (my brother’s child)‚” Nombeu wrote.

Police had not yet established whether Nombeu had been raped.

“We are still waiting for the post mortem results‚” said Mokgwabone.