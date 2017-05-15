Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the information the police had was that residents of Ikageleng were upset that a memorandum they had handed over to the municipality over services had not been addressed.

"The information we have is that they are upset that the municipality haven't responded to their memorandum over service delivery‚" Mokgwabone said.

He confirmed that the police had arrested seven women on charges of public violence and that they would appear in court soon.

Mokgwabone said he wasn't able to confirm reports on social media about clinics in the area that were damaged or shops being looted.

Vryheid Front Plus ward councillor in Zeerust‚ Karlien Venter‚ said all roads leading in and out of the town were open‚ but shops were advised to close and schools came out early as a safety precaution.

Venter said police had managed to keep the protesters in Ikageleng‚ preventing them from entering the small town.

Small towns in the North West have seen violent protests in recent weeks‚ with shops looted and homes burned down in Coligny over the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu‚ while nearby Lichtenburg saw violent service delivery protests at the end of April.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE