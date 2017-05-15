Travellers in shock as man gunned down at OR Tambo airport

Johannesburg motorists on their way to the OR Tambo International Airport were left in shock this afternoon after a shooting incident left a man dead in the middle of the road leading to the drop-off area.

In a video on social media purporting to show the killing‚ a man can be seen lying in the road leading to the departures and arrivals drop-off zone. The man filming the incident is seen climbing out of the car and going over to another car‚ where a woman in clear distress is sitting in the driver's seat.

The man filming the video then asks her: "Listen‚ were they hijacking you? What the fuck was going on? Who is that‚ who is that guy?" pointing to the man lying in the middle of the road.

Another man gets out of the car‚ with his face not shown in the video‚ and says: "There was a car that came here‚ they took out AK47s‚ they shot…"

Another person can then be heard asking: "Has someone called the police?"

Melanie du Toit‏ @MelduToit tweeted‚ "At OR Tambo overnight before an early flight tomorrow. Attempted hijacking happened in the last 30min at drop-off. 1 dead."

Abuti Engineer‏ @Gert_LeNinja shared‚

Where do people get assault rifles and shoot people like they're dogs? Worse it had to happen at #ORTambo pic.twitter.com/nI30Svjhxu — Abuti Engineer (@Gert_LeNinja) May 15, 2017

Police spokesperson Major-General Sally de Beer said: "I can at this stage confirm that a crime scene is presently being processed at OR Tambo International Airport's premises. The SAPS will release a statement once facts have been verified."

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE