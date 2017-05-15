WSU students in court for murder
About 100 Walter Sisulu University students are demonstrating outside the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court‚ where five fellow students are due to appear for killing another student last week.
A sixth-year medical student‚ Lando Mantshontsho‚ was murdered at his Atlanta residence at the Nelson Mandela Drive site on Friday morning.
His alleged killers handed themselves to the police over the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the students are facing charges of murder‚ assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.
-TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE
