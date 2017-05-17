WATCH: Porsche driver bashes hijackers' car and gets away

A would-be hijacker was left scrambling after a quick thinking Porsche driver outwitted his attack and managed to escape unharmed.

CCTV footage captured the moment when, on the 13 of May, a driver arrived home in his Porsche, in Houghton, Johannesburg.

The video shows a car behind the Porsche drives past, stops suddenly then reverses to block the driver in his driveway.

A hijacker jumps out and runs to the Porsche holding his gun in front of him.

This is where it gets interesting.

The quick-thinking Porsche driver reverses, bashing into the back of the hijacker's car and swerving past it to escape, leaving the would-be hijacker holding the gun at nothing.

The confused gunman hesitates, seemingly unsure whether to run after the Porsche as it reverses, or get back into his accomplice's car? He does both.

In the confusion, the would-be hijacker’s getaway driver shuts the door and starts to drive away. The gunman scrambles to get back into his car several times before finally succeeding.