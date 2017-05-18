Four in court for slaying of Jozi fm DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo
Four men accused of killing Jozi fm DJ and former Generations star Mandla Hlatshwayo and a friend appeared briefly in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Hlatshwayo and Oupa Duma were gunned down outside the Meli pub in Pimville on Sunday.
The two were allegedly trying to assist women who were being robbed of their cell phones.
The four men - Harris Nkonjwa‚ 33‚ Mduduzi Mncube‚ 37‚ Thabang Tladi‚ 38‚ and Walter Benane‚ 43‚ stand accused of two counts of murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances and dealing in drugs.
Their case was postponed to next week for legal representation.
TMG Digital/SowetanLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.