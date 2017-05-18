Gabriela Alban discussed having a baby with the man accused of her murder
Gabriela Alban felt confident about her relationship with her boyfriend Diego Novella.
So confident that she had several conversations with Novella about the possibility of having a baby with him.
During the second half of his testimony in the Cape Town High Court Alban’s father‚ Howdy Kabrins‚ confirmed his daughter’s desire to have a child.
Novella stands accused of murdering Alban - the owner of a marketing firm in the US - in 2015 while on holiday in Cape Town.
The couple first connected while Alban was attending Pepperdine University in Malibu‚ California‚ in 2000. But after a short stint together they parted. Alban married another man‚ Dr. Blake Alban‚ in 2003. Their relationship lasted seven years until 2010 when they finalised their divorce.
During their marriage Novella claims he and Alban had contact several times and talked regularly starting in 2009.
Novella and Alban reconnected in person in Mexico in 2013.
-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.