Ousted Hawks boss Ntlemeza feels the burn on Twitter

TMG Digital | 2017-05-18 13:45:18.0
Berning Ntlemeza
Image by: Facebook/Mala FM 101

A cacophony of memes featuring sacked Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza exploded on Twitter when his case against police minister Fikile Mbalula was struck off the court roll on Thursday.

Reaction to the news on Twitter was‚ as usual‚ swift and brutal.

Ntlemeza wanted the High Court in Pretoria to prevent Mbalula from firing and “humiliating” him in public.

Judge Sheila Mphahlele‚ however‚ ruled that the matter was not urgent and could be dealt with by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Ntlemeza was also ordered to pay the costs of his latest round of litigation‚ which was summed up in a single tweet and photograph by Mwali Malotle.

 

 

@PatMdluli zoomed in on the row between Mbalula and Ntlemeza over his continued use of a state phone and vehicle after he was relieved of his job.

Mbalula‚ at the time‚ was incensed and said at a press conference: “General Ntlemeza entered the management meeting of the Hawks ... and ordered the head of the supply chain to give him a car‚ which is roaming around the streets of Pretoria.”

Adv Huli Ramukhesa‏ suggested that Ntlemeza had tried to “pull a Brian Molefe” by trying to get his old job back.

In his first public appearance since the court declared his appointment as Hawks head invalid‚ Ntlemeza was blessed by Prophet Paseka Motsoeneg‚ better known as Prophet Mboro‚ at the Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong‚ East of Johannesburg.

@tobile_zagwe tweeted a picture of two boxers in the ring‚ with the faces of Mbalula and Ntlemeza‚ slugging it out. President Jacob Zuma is depicted as the referee.

He also posted a cheeky photograph of Ntlemeza “seen driving off in a company Vrrrrr Phaa!”

@PatMdluli suggested that Mbalula would be celebrating the latest “good news” about the court ruling.

