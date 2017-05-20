A crowd gathered outside Adriaanse Hall in Clarke's Estate‚ Elsies River‚ where pink‚ white and yellow flowers were piled on the altar.

Courtney’s body arrived in a white casket after leaving the family home in Pluto Road.

#CourtneyPieters funeral is this morning. Here is her small casket. Her family is in attendance in front seat. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/gVyQtRfPjg — Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) May 20, 2017

The three-year-old was found in a shallow grave next to unused railroad tracks in Epping a week ago. She had been missing for a week.

Mortimer Saunders‚ 40‚ who lived in the Pieters family home‚ appeared in Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday charged with murder‚ rape and kidnapping.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato was at the funeral. He was also at a memorial service for Courtney held on Thursday‚ the same day President Jacob Zuma visited the Pieters family home.

Earlier on Saturday‚ hundreds of people joined a “Your child is my child” march for peace in memory of Courtney that began at Elsies River High School.

#CourtneyPieters A short piece on Courtney's casket arriving at her funeral service which has seen hundreds of people attend. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ceA4QoQ2hQ — Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) May 20, 2017

After the funeral service‚ Courtney was to be buried at Belhar Cemetery.