 Mourning throng turns out for funeral of murdered Courtney - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Sat May 20 10:05:53 SAST 2017

What you can do if your child goes missing

Mourning throng turns out for funeral of murdered Courtney

TMG Digital | 2017-05-20 09:45:39.0
The family of Courtney Pieters arrives at the Adriaanse Hall in Clarke's Estate‚ Elsies River, for her funeral.
Image by: Anthony Molyneaux

Hundreds of people crammed a hall in Cape Town on Saturday to say their last farewell to three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

Save & Share

A crowd gathered outside Adriaanse Hall in Clarke's Estate‚ Elsies River‚ where pink‚ white and yellow flowers were piled on the altar.

Courtney’s body arrived in a white casket after leaving the family home in Pluto Road.

The three-year-old was found in a shallow grave next to unused railroad tracks in Epping a week ago. She had been missing for a week.

Mortimer Saunders‚ 40‚ who lived in the Pieters family home‚ appeared in Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday charged with murder‚ rape and kidnapping.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato was at the funeral. He was also at a memorial service for Courtney held on Thursday‚ the same day President Jacob Zuma visited the Pieters family home.

Earlier on Saturday‚ hundreds of people joined a “Your child is my child” march for peace in memory of Courtney that began at Elsies River High School.

After the funeral service‚ Courtney was to be buried at Belhar Cemetery.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X