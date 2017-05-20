“I can confirm that police have found prince Dalindyebo alive in a house at Khambi Village. We worked throughout the night following his cellphone signal to the house where he was found. I can also confirm that he was not kidnapped‚ the story of his kidnapping is a fabrication.”

Earlier this morning‚ the spokesman for AbaThembu’s Ngangelizwe Royal family‚ Chief Thanduxolo Mtirara linked the disappearance of Prince Jongisizwe Dalindyebo to the royal court battle that will be heard at Grahamstown high court on Tuesday.

Prince Dalindyebo claimed he was kidnapped on Friday afternoon at around 4.30pm in Mthatha. He said he was forced into the back of a bakkie and taken to a forest where he was interrogated until the early hours of this morning.

According to Prince Dalindyebo‚ his captors were intimidating him to withdraw the case which is set to be held at Grahamstown high court this coming Tuesday

Ngangelizwe royal lodged the court challenge after Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle recognised Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo as the acting king in the absence of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo who is serving a jail sentence. Fatyela said police are still investigating the reasons behind his fabricated disappearance.

- TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE