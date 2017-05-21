One parcel exploded‚ injuring three family members and police safely detonated a second device which was found during a search of the home.

Two well placed sources‚ with knowledge of the investigation‚ said that the Khan family had been the recipients of death threats leading up to the bombing.

Family spokesperson Nawshaadh Khan said that Zakaria‚ 22‚ Maseeha‚ 20‚ and Sara-bibi Khan‚ 70‚ remained in a stable condition in hospital.

"Their condition has not changed so right now they are just trying to recover‚" he said.

The sources confirmed that the police had traced the courier that delivered the bomb‚ concealed in flower pot with the message "get well soon mom".

"The courier was a reputable company and now we are just in the process of finding out who paid for the delivery‚" he said.

"Even after the bombing the family were still receiving threats and had received many before the event‚ it is an avenue we will be exploring‚" he added.

Questioned on the veracity of this‚ Khan said that he would not comment on any aspect of the case.

"We cannot divulge information that is sensitive because it may jeopardise the investigation of the case‚" he said.

The case is understood to have been referred to the Hawks as well as national members of the Crime Intelligence Unit.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE