In the first incident‚ a 31-year-old man was killed by community members in Monsterlus after he attacked his girlfriend and her younger sister.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man attempted to burn the faces of his girlfriend and her sister. Another woman saw this happening and alerted community members.

"Subsequently community members responded in numbers‚ chased the deceased until they caught him and stoned him to death‚" Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the girlfriend and her sister were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

In another incident‚ community members in Mankweng stoned a 24-year-old man to death on Saturday following allegations that he had murdered another man on Friday.

Ngoepe said no arrests had been made in either incident and police were still investigating the cases.

"Members of the community are still warned to stop taking the law into their own hands by killing the suspected criminals. They should instead call the police as required by law‚" he said.

"We are not going to leave any stone unturned until every person involved in these two separate incidents are arrested‚" Ngoepe said.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE