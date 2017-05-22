Byleveld‚ renowned for cracking some of South Africa's toughest murder cases‚ is receiving palliative care at Wilgeheuwel hospital in Roodepoort.

Byleveld's wife told EWN earlier this evening that doctors had told the family that there was nothing more which they could do for him.

The detective‚ who served in the police for 38-years‚ has been fighting a lengthy battle with cancer.

He has cracked some of South Africa’s most infamous murder cases‚ including the killing of Pretoria youngster Sheldean Human‚ and Johannesburg university student Leigh Matthews.

Social media was awash on Monday evening with messages of support as news spread on Byleveld's deteriorating condition.

@LeandaPerel tweeted: "Oh no! My prayers are with Piet and his family. What a gentleman‚ what a hero... God is with you.#pietbyleveld"

@SnoopyBez tweeted: "Piet Byleveld - a national hero‚ thank you for your service sir"

@Staceyrooikop tweeted her gratitude for Byleveld's cintribution to fighting crime in South Africa: "#PietByleveld Thank you Sir‚ for everything you have done for the people of this beautiful country. You are in our thoughts..."

TimesLIVE has learnt that since the weekend many of his former colleagues have been visiting Byleveld to say their final goodbyes‚ with his wife and family constantly by his side.

This is a developing story.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE