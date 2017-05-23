The department said that its name has been used “fraudulently” to invite people to apply for vacancies at its different health facilities.

“It has come to the Department’s attention that a website www.neuvoo.co.za is advertising posts in the name of Leratong Hospital requesting an amount of R1‚000 upfront.” said Prince Hamnca‚ Gauteng Department of Health spokesman

Another perpetrator is alleged to have been scamming people seeking employment by telling them they would need to pay “R1‚800 to get employment at Helen Joseph Hospital”.

“We want to state firmly that no money needs to be paid to apply for a job in the public service. The Department advertises vacancies through appropriate and trustworthy channels such as Gauteng Online portal; Department of Public Service website and publish in relevant media‚” said Hamnca

“The department advises that employment application forms at our hospitals are dropped in designated boxes and these are processed through the short-listing and interview process.”

Victims of this scam have been encouraged to report the matter to the police so that these allegations can be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to justice.

This follows a warning in the beginning of the year when the department warned that scammers were inviting people to apply for jobs at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa‚ near Pretoria.

The advert for nursing‚ porting and other vacancies was claimed to have come from the hospital’s human resources co-ordinator‚ said the then MEC for health‚ Qedani Mahlangu.

“When people call the contacts on the advert they are then asked to deposit R2‚000 into a retail store in exchange for employment. We want to state firmly that vacancies in the public service are not for sale.

“Anyone approached for job in exchange for money should report that to the police‚” she said.