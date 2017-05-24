Super cop Byleveld was a humble and dedicated man‚ says close friend
A close friend of super cop Piet Byleveld confirmed his death saying he was a humble and dedicated man.
According to Flip Weirdabrug‚ Byleveld died on Wednesday morning.
Byleveld is believed to have died at the Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital in Roodepoort‚ west of Johannesburg.
Weirdabrug‚ a detective‚ said Byleveld was very loyal to the SAPS and his work and worked long hours.
“He was very good with serial killers and a number of landmark cases. He was humble even when doing investigations‚” said Weirdabrug.
He added that his death was a great loss although he had been on pension and not working on any cases.
“Other SAPS members can learn from him. He put a lot of time into his work and he was a very good investigator and court witness‚” said Weirdabrug
TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.