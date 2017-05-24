 Super cop Byleveld was a humble and dedicated man‚ says close friend - Times LIVE
   
Wed May 24 17:12:23 SAST 2017

Super cop Byleveld was a humble and dedicated man‚ says close friend

Shenaaz Jamal | 2017-05-24 16:49:19.0
The late Piet Byleveld
Image by: Gallo Images / Rapport / Elizabeth Sejake

A close friend of super cop Piet Byleveld confirmed his death saying he was a humble and dedicated man.

According to Flip Weirdabrug‚ Byleveld died on Wednesday morning.

Byleveld is believed to have died at the Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital in Roodepoort‚ west of Johannesburg.

Weirdabrug‚ a detective‚ said Byleveld was very loyal to the SAPS and his work and worked long hours.

“He was very good with serial killers and a number of landmark cases. He was humble even when doing investigations‚” said Weirdabrug.

He added that his death was a great loss although he had been on pension and not working on any cases.

“Other SAPS members can learn from him. He put a lot of time into his work and he was a very good investigator and court witness‚” said Weirdabrug

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

