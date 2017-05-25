Angry commuters torch train after it breaks down
Angry commuters torched a train they were travelling on after it broke down in Briardene in Durban.
The Metro Rail passenger train stalled at around 6pm on Wednesday after experiencing mechanical problems.
Two hours later‚ after being promised alternative transport‚ furious commuters vented their frustration by setting the train alight.
“The broken down train was set alight as the crowd voiced their dismay at the delay. Passing vehicles‚ including police vehicles‚ were damaged as protesters hurled bricks at them‚” according to a statement issued by Marshall Security‚ a private security company‚ that was on the scene.
It is understood that the protestors allegedly tried digging up parts of the railway line.
“Crowd control methods were used to disperse the protesters. Several people were left with minor injuries and were attended to by emergency services.”
-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.