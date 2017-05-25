Baby's chopped up corpse found at church in Thokoza‚ south of Johannesburg
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: A two-month-old baby was found dead by police in Thokoza on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Lesetja Mathobela said police found the unidentified baby's head in the back yard of a church and the legs outside the yard.
“The police are currently on the scene with sniffer dogs trying to find the child’s chest and arms‚” said Mathobela.
Mathobela said he could not provide details of how the child was dismembered.
He said an investigation has been launched to determine whether the baby was reported as missing.
- TMG Digital/TimesLive
