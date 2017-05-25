Joburg billing glitch affects more than 500 000 accounts
The City of Johannesburg has been struck by a crippling failure of its billing system‚ with more than half its April bills affected. This might result in a R1.3bn cash shortfall.
On Wednesday‚ the DA said it suspected that the system had been tampered with.
The crisis comes a day before the DA-led coalition government presents its first budget.
About 85% of the city’s R55.9bn budget is dependent on revenue raised from ratepayers and consumers.
In a statement yesterday‚ executive mayor Herman Mashaba said the failure in the customer service system resulted in 412‚000 monthly accounts not being issued‚ while 97‚000 statements were issued incorrectly.
More at BusinessLIVE
