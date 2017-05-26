She has serious injuries and is now receiving treatment in hospital after an overnight rescue.

The woman‚ in her thirties‚ was part of a hike group in the Berg. She had fallen off a cliff onto a ledge on Thursday afternoon and at first couldn’t he seen or contacted‚ KwaZulu-Natal emergency services said in a statement on Friday.

A combined rescue party‚ consisting of members from the Mountain Club of South Africa‚ the Police‚ KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife with KZN EMS paramedics and Aeromedical helicopter on standby‚ was established and mobilised to rescue the woman.

"The rescue group hiked about one hour to reach the location‚ where the woman had fallen; it was late at night by this stage.

"A rope rescue system was established and a rescuer was lowered to the patient. She had sustained serious injuries.

"She was rescued from the ledge and the rescuers stayed with her until the morning."

An Oryx helicopter from 15 Squadron was used to airlift her out of the Drakensberg‚ to a hospital in Pietermaritzburg‚ om Friday morning.