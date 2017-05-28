This comes as the new Ballistic Science Workshop and Chemistry Unit — the first in the province — is set to become operational in six months.

The forensic lab will be in White River‚ housed in a government-owned building to be refurbished at a cost of R11-million.

Work will begin next month.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety‚ Security and Liaison Pat Ngomane said the lab would help curb the criminal use of stolen and confiscated firearms.

In addition‚ having the lab in Mpumalanga would make for quicker turnaround times in ballistics and DNA analysis tests because police in the province would no longer have to send samples to Pretoria‚ said Ngomane.

"This will ensure speedy processing of criminal cases that need scientific evidence‚" said Ngomane.

As part of a wider crackdown on crime‚ law enforcement agencies in the province are also targeting liquor outlets located near schools and churches.

Through community engagement‚ the department found that most crimes emanated from these establishments.

It also found that residents were often subjected to excessive noise pollution‚ road and street blockages‚ public indecency and littering.

"It does not only end there. People who reside near liquor outlets are targeted by criminals who patronise these outlets. We believe that by the time the steering committee completes its work‚ owners of the liquor establishments will be operating within the legal ambit as well as ensuring that their patrons do not contribute to crime and road carnage‚" said Ngomane.

Provincial police have also identified 30 police stations that deal with the highest crime rates in Mpumalanga. They will be monitored and supported.