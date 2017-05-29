Cyclist trapped by falling wood as truck loses its load in Durban
Paramedics are scrambling to save a cyclist trapped beneath hundreds of kilograms of timber in Durban's Bayhead precinct on Monday morning.
Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that a heavy goods truck carrying the load of planks had overturned‚ the cargo tipping sideways onto the rider.
"As we speak the cyclist is pinned between the cargo and a concrete wall. Paramedics are working to stabilise him before slowly removing what is trapping him‚" he said.
"For the time being he is conscious and able to speak to us‚" Jamieson added.
He said that thoroughfare for trucks heading to the harbour would be obstructed for several hours.
-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
