Trial of two men charged with beheading Grade 10 girl postponed
The trial of two Limpopo men accused of killing and cutting off the head of a teenage girl has been postponed to Wednesday.
Edward Raatji and Stanley Mohlake made their first appearance at the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Monday.
The courtroom was packed with residents of the victim's home village in Mapela‚ outside Mokopane.
Raatji and Mohlake were arrested in possesion of a human head near the Polokwane taxi rank last year. The head was matched with the body of Grade 10 pupil Nthabiseng Mosomane after it had been discovered not far from her home.
Judge Matsoro Semenya postponed the case to Wednesday to allow Raatji to make arrangements with his lawyer.
Last year the case sparked outrage‚ resulting in both Raatji and Mohlake's homes being torched by angry residents.
- TMG/SowetanLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.