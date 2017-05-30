Thembisile Yende was found 13 days after she had been missing

Speaking on behalf of the women’s family‚ Mboneni Yende told TMG Digital on Tuesday that she was last seen on May 17.

“We last saw her on the 17th of May. She did not go home that day and a missing person case was opened at the Tsakane police station the same day.

“Her brother and other police officers from the K9 unit went into the sub station. They searched everything and could not find her.”

Mboneni said the family went to the sub station to search for Yende‚ but were only able to look outside the building.

“We were not getting any joy from the police‚ so we decided to conduct our own search. Unfortunately‚ we could not get into the building because it is access controlled.

“Now all of a sudden‚ we are told she was found. Why was she only found yesterday?” asked Mboneni.

When he spoke to TMG Digital‚ Mboneni said the family was at the mortuary to identify Thembisile’s body.

The Pan African Congress (PAC) says Eskom must account for Yende’s death.

“While parliamentarians‚ Eskom board and management are fighting for their fate‚ slain employee Thembisile Yende has died horrifically because we are still trying to figure [out] what went wrong.

“They seem to worry less about the loss instead their only fate and future‚” said PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe.

“Eskom must execute investigations to probe what happened to Thembisile. Her family must get a deserving closure….”

On Tuesday‚ Eskom said it was “saddened” by the discovery of Yende’s body.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the Yende family who have lost their loved one and join the family in mourning‚” Group Executive for Human Resources Elsie Pule said.

“When we heard that Thembi had gone missing we worked closely with the family and the SAPS. We are saddened by her tragic death.

“Eskom will continue to work with the SAPS and the family in seeking to determine what has led to the tragic loss of our colleague. Eskom will continue to support the family with counselling and in any other way possible‚” Pule said.