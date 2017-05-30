Yende was found 13 days after she had gone missing.

Family spokesperson Mboneni Yende said Thembisile had not shown any signs of unhappiness when last seen on May 17.

“There was nothing untoward in her behaviour. She was her usual self. The last person to see her was her partner‚” Mboneni said.

He said Thembisile‚ 30‚ had been working at Eskom as a trainee technician. She joined the power utility in 2015.

“She loved life. She adored her six-year-old son and her mother. Those two were the centre of her world.

“She was not scared to express herself. She was a happy person.”

Mboneni said the family had yet to make funeral arrangements as it was awaiting the post- mortem results.

“We went to see the body but because of technicalities‚ we could not see her face‚” Mboneni said.

He said the family was disturbed by reports that Eskom released a statement on Tuesday claiming that Thembisile had committed suicide.

“We heard that Eskom issued a statement saying she committed suicide. We want to know how they know because the post-mortem results are not yet out‚” Mboneni said.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe refuted these claims.

“That statement did not come from Eskom. We reiterate the statement that we sent and what the police sent that the investigation is continuing and we will find out what the cause of death is when the post-mortem results are out‚” he said.