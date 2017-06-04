Car rolls multiple times near OR Tambo airport‚ killing driver
A man was killed on Saturday evening when his car rolled multiple times on the R21 at the entrance to OR Tambo Airport in Kempton Park‚ east of Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was believed that the driver had lost control of the vehicle‚ causing it to roll about 200 metres and eject him.
“ER24 paramedics‚ along with another service‚ arrived on the scene and found the lifeless body of the man lying on the side of the road. The wrecked light motor vehicle was found approximately 200 metres away.
“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene‚” Meiring said.
