“I can confirm that the situation is violent. Protestors have torched a truck. We are deploying more officers to the scene‚” said JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar.

Protestors pelted rocks at vehicles passing through Albertina Sisulu Road which runs on the outskirts of the informal settlement.

It is believed that the protests are related to housing. Locals have embarked on similar protests in recent months.

When TimesLive visited the area several months ago‚ protesting residents were unapologetic about looting and torching trucks travelling near the informal settlement.

"It is the only way that government will hear us. For every war‚ there are casualties‚" one protestor said at the time.

Residents claimed to have been promised housing for years.

They demanded that they be given access to a block of newly built flats close to the informal settlement.