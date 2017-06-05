At around 1:45pm‚ a heavy-duty truck careened around the corner into Kloof and crashed into the restaurant.

One eyewitness‚ who did not want to be named‚ said: "The truck took the corner and we don't know if his brakes failed or if he lost control‚ but as it came around the corner it lifted onto the wheels on one side and fell over - right into the enclosed patio section of the restaurant."

According to police and emergency workers on the scene‚ no patrons had been sitting at the tables that were affected‚ while the truck had three occupants - all of whom were fine but had sustained very light injuries.

By 3pm the road was still closed off‚ with many rubber-neckers gazing onto the scene as the truck remained wedged into the eatery‚ half on its side.

Kloof Street‚ one of Cape Town's steepest roads‚ has often been the scene of road incidents‚ including one unusual case where a truck carrying cooking oil stopped at the top of the incline - only to have the vats of cooking oil fall off and spill all over the road.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE