The South African Air force has demonstrated its capability at a show in Limpopo at the weapon range outside Makhado.

This year’s demonstration was addressed by the chief of the air force‚ Lieutenant General Fabian Zimpande "Zakes" Msimang.

It was dedicated to the youth of the country.

Spectators were treated on Thursday to a display of military exercises including joint training with ground forces‚ displays by military transport aircraft‚ BK-117 helicopters and Gripen fighter jets.

The annual exercise also included displays of air rescue‚ resource supply and air strike support during conflict.

Msimang said air power played a significant role in South Africa’s military strategy. It was “an indispensable component of the protection of national security and national interest”.

He said President Jacob Zuma (the Commander in Chief of the SA National Defence Force) had pledged during his State of the Nation Address in 2014 to continue to support regional and continental processes to respond to and resolve crises.

“This level of defence ambition requires our defence force to be appropriately equipped‚ resourced and trained in support of SA’s national security‚ national interest‚ foreign policy and promoting the African agenda‚” Msimang said.