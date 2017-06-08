One of the suspects is a former employee of the Naidoo family‚ police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said.

Greg‚ 57‚ Melanie‚ 51‚ and Rakiel Naidoo‚ 23‚ disappeared from their home in Northcliff‚ Johannesburg‚ after the robbery on Sunday night.

Police later found three burnt bodies that were believed to be theirs in Centurion.

The arrests took place on Wednesday night and Thursday morning‚ Makhubele said.

One suspect was arrested in Soweto and the others in Olifantsfontein and the East Rand.

The suspects were found in possession of a Toyota Quantum minibus and a Mercedes Benz‚ together with stolen household appliances.

They face charges of kidnapping‚ house robbery‚ murder‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property‚ Makhubele said.

"The suspects are linked to the case of the three burnt bodies found in Centurion. One of them was an employee of the family from Northcliff before‚" Makhubele said.

He said the men were aged 25 to 40. The former employee is 38.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE