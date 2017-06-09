Netcare 911 managing director Craig Grindell said the employee would face a disciplinary hearing next week.

“We completely distance ourselves from the paramedic’s unacceptable comments‚” he said.

“Netcare and Netcare 911 have a firm‚ zero-tolerance stance towards discrimination of any kind. We will not hesitate to take the strongest possible action when made aware of any action and or behaviour of a staff member which transgresses the company’s values‚ ethics and code of conduct.”

Grindell added: “Our thoughts are with the communities of Knysna‚ Plettenberg Bay and further along the Garden Route in their time of crisis and we extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the devastating fires.”

In November 2014‚ Netcare 911 suspended two paramedics for leaving the scene of an alleged racist road-rage accident in Johannesburg.