 SA Council of Churches wants early elections - Times LIVE
Fri Jun 09 08:14:47 SAST 2017

Pair blown away by how tornado pic went viral

SA Council of Churches wants early elections

Claudi Mailovich‚ Business Team | 2017-06-09 07:32:21.0
"Nothing can stand with integrity as far as we can tell‚" SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said. File photo
Image by: Jonisayi W. Maromo via Twitter

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has called for the dissolution of Parliament and early elections‚ saying that the government was morally illegitimate.

Save & Share

The SACC was a crucial ally in the fight against apartheid. It consists of 28 member churches and eight associate churches with an estimated membership of more than 10-million people.

In April‚ it released an "unburdening report"‚ which detailed instances of state capture. Among the findings‚ the SACC said it feared the country was sliding into a "mafia state".

"Nothing can stand with integrity as far as we can tell‚" SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said on Thursday. "The president has caused Parliament‚ the country’s representatives and therefore the people of SA to sin."

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X