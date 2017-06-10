Emergency personnel travelling to disaster-stricken Cape get to travel free on Gautrain to OR Tambo
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi announced on Saturday that all emergency personnel travelling to the disaster areas in the Cape to assist with the fire disaster can travel free of charge on the Gautrain system to and from OR Tambo International Airport from any Gautrain station this weekend.
“Gautrain supports emergency personnel travelling to Knysna by offering them free travel to OR Tambo International Airport. They are requested to be in full uniform when entering the system and must report to the Gautrain ticket offices for assistance‚” Vadi said.
He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public‚ businesses and civil society for their campaigns and efforts to assist those who have been impacted by the fires.”
