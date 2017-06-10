This follows the evacuation of 150 people from Fairview and Gansvlei overnight.

The Knysna disaster management team said on Saturday residents were requested not to return to evacuated areas until these had been evaluated and declared safe.

It said the only the following evacuated areas and buildings had been declared safe to return to: Green Pastures; the Epilepsy Centre; Knysna Prison; the Provincial Hospital Hostel; Hospital Hill (Nissan); Leeuwenbosch; Rheenendal; Belvedere; Belvedere Heights; Rhobololo; Fisherhaven; Pezula Hotel; The Heads; and Hunter’s Home.

Meanwhile‚ the level of the local dam is currently reported to be at 31%.

“Residents are asked to continue to conserve water and to stay within the daily usage quota of 400 litres per household. The supply to the CBD is being built up at the reservoir. We are working on restoring resources levels in Concordia North‚ Pezula‚ Eastford‚ Simola‚ Edameni‚ Brenton-On-Sea‚ White Location / Robololo and Knysna Heights.

“The areas of Rykmanshoogte and Fraaisig as well as Belvidere and Brenton may experience temporary cut-offs of their water supply while repairs are being done to burst pipes‚” the disaster management team said in a statement.

It added that the Western Head and Eastford Pump stations were high priority as these would have a positive impact on water security.

“Overhead lines were damaged in the areas of Lower Welbedacht‚ Dam se Bos and various localised areas. Eskom is assisting in repairing damages. Three contractors are available dealing with electrical faults on main supply line‚ access to certain areas is problematic but is prioritised.”

The team advised those requiring medical attention o go to the temporary medical point in Loerie Park. “Community members must continue to liaise with the SAPS in terms of emergency services that may be required‚” it added.