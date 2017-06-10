Technical team assessing public infrastructure damage in Cape storms‚ fires: Nhleko

“Urgent intervention required to expedite repairs and minimum interruption of services to communities will be determined on the strength of the team’s recommendations‚” Nhleko said.

Nhleko emphasised that a multi-sectoral approach should be adopted to coordinate relief efforts and interventions to assist those who have virtually lost all of their possessions.

“We wish to convey condolences to those who lost their loved ones during the tragic natural disaster as well as appreciate humanitarian aid and support that has thus far been extended by business and private individuals to those in need‚” he said.

He added that available resources need to be stretched as far as possible to cover affected areas and double-dipping avoided during roll-out of emergency intervention measures.

Nhleko will visit the area early in the coming week to receive firsthand briefings and progress reports.