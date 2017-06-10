The funeral services of Lindokuhle "Manto" Malote‚ 19‚ and Bongiwe Matoyo were held at the Assembles of God Church in NU2 and White City Soccer Stadium in NU5 respectively.

They were buried before sunrise as per the families' wishes and according to IsiXhosa custom of laying to rest people killed tragically before church services.

Their bodies were discovered in the bushes by angry residents who had been chasing an alleged rapist.

Their alleged killer is in police custody.

Malote's aunt Minki Stofile said the reason for the early burial was also due to health reasons as the two bodies were at advanced stages of decomposition. The culture also bars women from graveyards in cases of funerals for murder or accident victims.

Government had planned for the services to be at the same venue but because of the families' different religious beliefs‚ they had to be separated.

Malote was buried by Back to Christ Ministeries led by Prophet Lerato Seys while Matoyo was buried by a Zion church.

Both funerals were attended by local governing party leaders and councillors‚ including ANC Women's League regional chairwoman Fikiswa Jakeni-Gomba‚ Gomba's deputy Nontsikelelo Peter-Bacela and Ward 11 Councillor Mashwabada Gcilishe.

Peter-Bacela said: "Something needs to be done to stop the violence against women and children. Fortunately this is a year of policy conferences so as leaders we have a duty to review policies to bring service to our people".

Jakeni-Gomba announced that a march against violence on women and children to the Bhisho Legislature has been organised for Monday‎.

Various speakers called upon criminals to change their ways.

Makinana funeral parlour director Phakamile Makinana said: "Men enough is enough."

Jakeni-Gomba said everyone should pray for all men‚ especially fathers who have turned into "beasts"‚ to change their ways.

"These days we as women are scared of even leaving our little girls alone with their biological fathers because our husbands have turned into animals that rape their own flesh and blood‚" she said.

