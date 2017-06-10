WATCH: Port Elizabeth school on fire
School buildings at Woodridge College in Nelson Mandela Bay were engulfed in flames on Saturday afternoon‚ The Herald reported.
Woodridge director of marketing Anthony de Villiers confirmed the fire‚ saying that all students and residence staff were evacuated earlier in the day from the campus and were all safe.
"The fire fighters were able to keep the fire at bay for a long time but when the wind changed direction the fire department called for all volunteers to move away. They are controlling the situation as best they can‚" he said.
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the Woodridge College reception and music halls were on fire.
TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE
