Alleged ‘sex pest’ teacher opposes protection order filed by teen’s parents

The girl‚ her parents and the teacher cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

The girl's father told The Times that they had been called to court last week to be notified of the teacher’s intent to oppose the order.

He said the protection order was served on the teacher a week before he was arrested.

The matter was postponed so that the girl's parents could arrange legal representation.

The teacher‚ who is accused of sending sexual images and messages to the teenager‚ was granted R6‚000 bail after he appeared in court last month.

The teacher‚ who has been suspended‚ faces criminal charges relating to the sexual grooming of a minor and child pornography. He was arrested after the father became suspicious of pictures and texts on the girl's phone. The teacher is due to appear again in court on June 30.

TMG Digital/The Times