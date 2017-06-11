New born infant found in dustbin at shopping centre
A new born baby girl was found in a dustbin outside a small shopping centre in Woodmead‚ Johannesburg‚ on Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.
ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said it was believed that a man was going through the dustbin when he discovered the baby‚ which was still wrapped in a small blanket.
“He called the security guards at the shopping centre which in turn alerted ER24 and the police. Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for the little girl.
“It appeared as if she had been dumped during the early hours of the morning. She was later declared dead by paramedics‚” Vermaak said.
